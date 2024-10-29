Lithium Americas rises 16.3%

Lithium Americas (LAC) is up 16.3%, or 68c to $4.82.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LAC:
- Lithium Americas call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Unusually active option classes on open October 29th
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
- Lithium Americas resumed with a Market Perform at BMO Capital
- Lithium Americas price target lowered to $2.50 from $3 at Scotiabank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.