Lithium Americas reports two contractor deaths at Argentina project

Ruhi Soni Reuters
Lithium Americas Corp on Monday reported the deaths of two contractors at its Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project in Argentina.

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp LAC.TO on Monday reported the deaths of two contractors at its Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project in Argentina.

"The two separate incidents occurred at the camp and are not believed to be the result of workplace accidents," the lithium producer said in a statement.

Both fatalities occurred on Sunday and an investigation into the cause is underway, Lithium Americas said, adding that the authorities have been notified.

Shares of the company fell 2.7% to C$34.90.

