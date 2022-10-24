Lithium Americas reports two contractor deaths at Argentina project

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp LAC.TO on Monday reported the deaths of two contractors at its Caucharí-Olaroz lithium project in Argentina.

"The two separate incidents occurred at the camp and are not believed to be the result of workplace accidents," the lithium producer said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

