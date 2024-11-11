Lithium Americas price target raised to $3 from $2.50 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Ben Isaacson raised the firm’s price target on Lithium Americas (LAC) to $3 from $2.50 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 results.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LAC:
- Lithium Americas Partners with GM for Thacker Pass
- Lithium Americas Secures DOE Loan and GM Partnership
- Lithium Americas rises 16.3%
- Lithium Americas call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Unusually active option classes on open October 29th
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.