Lithium Americas price target raised to $3 from $2.50 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Ben Isaacson raised the firm’s price target on Lithium Americas (LAC) to $3 from $2.50 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 results.

