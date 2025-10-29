Lithium Americas (LAC) Price Target Increased by 35.79% to 5.70

The average one-year price target for Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) has been revised to $5.70 / share. This is an increase of 35.79% from the prior estimate of $4.20 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.69 to a high of $7.49 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.67% from the latest reported closing price of $5.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lithium Americas. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAC is 0.26%, an increase of 3.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 56,827K shares. The put/call ratio of LAC is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Motors Holdings holds 15,002K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 5,611K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,465K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 11.10% over the last quarter.

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 3,973K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,952K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 17.08% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 2,755K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,709K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 45.45% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,648K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,791K shares , representing an increase of 32.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 74.66% over the last quarter.

