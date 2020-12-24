Lithium Americas (LAC) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 9.5%

Lithium Americas Corp. LAC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $9.00 to $12.43 in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



Lithium Americas currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

A better-ranked stock in the Chemical - Diversified industry is Cabot Corporation CBT, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

