Lithium Americas get $2.26 bln loan from US DOE for Thacker Pass in Nevada

March 14, 2024 — 05:06 am EDT

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - Lithium Americas LAC.TO said on Thursday said it has received a conditional commitment loan of $2.26 billion from the U.S. Department of Energy to finance the construction of processing facilities at Thacker Pass in Nevada.

