Lithium Americas Gains 20% After Reorganization

October 04, 2023 — 10:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) are adding more than 20 percent on Wednesday morning trade as it debuted on NYSE after reorganization. On Tuesday, the company together with Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (LAAC) announced the completion of the reorganization of Lithium Americas into two independent publicly traded companies.

Currently, LAC is trading at $11.71, up 20.31 percent from the previous close of $9.67 on a volume of 1,123,170.

LAAC is at $6.10, down 0.94 percent.

