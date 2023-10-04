Lithium Americas Gains 20% After Reorganization

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) are adding more than 20 percent on Wednesday morning trade as it debuted on NYSE after reorganization. On Tuesday, the company together with Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (LAAC) announced the completion of the reorganization of Lithium Americas into two independent publicly traded companies.

Currently, LAC is trading at $11.71, up 20.31 percent from the previous close of $9.67 on a volume of 1,123,170.

LAAC is at $6.10, down 0.94 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.