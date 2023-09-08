Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed at $17.82, marking a -1.49% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the metals and mining company had lost 2.9% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.96% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.27% in that time.

Lithium Americas Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 47.37%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 51.52% lower within the past month. Lithium Americas Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Lithium Americas Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 129.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.2, so we one might conclude that Lithium Americas Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

