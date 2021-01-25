Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed at $23.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.77% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.69%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the metals and mining company had gained 88.71% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 11.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LAC as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.13, down 85.71% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LAC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.55% higher within the past month. LAC is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

