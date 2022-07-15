Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed at $20.34, marking a -1.12% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.92%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the metals and mining company had gained 5.49% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 20.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Lithium Americas Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Lithium Americas Corp. is projected to report earnings of -$0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.5%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 250% lower. Lithium Americas Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.