Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Moves -1.48%: What You Should Know

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed the most recent trading day at $17.94, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.64% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the metals and mining company had gained 4.12% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lithium Americas Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.10, up 47.37% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 42.03% higher. Lithium Americas Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lithium Americas Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 130.07 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.47.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.