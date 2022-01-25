Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Moves -1.21%: What You Should Know

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed at $25.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the metals and mining company had lost 15.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lithium Americas Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Lithium Americas Corp. is projected to report earnings of -$0.12 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 183.33% lower. Lithium Americas Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

