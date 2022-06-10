Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Moves -1.09%: What You Should Know

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed at $22.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.09% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.91%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the metals and mining company had gained 11.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lithium Americas Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. to post earnings of -$0.16 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lithium Americas Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Lithium Americas Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2749.19. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.68.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.