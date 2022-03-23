Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed at $32.24, marking a -0.15% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the metals and mining company had gained 22.36% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 10.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lithium Americas Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Lithium Americas Corp. is projected to report earnings of -$0.14 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 55.56%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 66.67% lower. Lithium Americas Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.