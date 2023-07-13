Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed at $20.93, marking a +1.21% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the metals and mining company had lost 1.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lithium Americas Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Lithium Americas Corp. is projected to report earnings of -$0.14 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.67%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lithium Americas Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lithium Americas Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 46.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.96, so we one might conclude that Lithium Americas Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

