Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed the most recent trading day at $30.75, moving +1.65% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the metals and mining company had gained 3.14% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lithium Americas Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 68.24% higher. Lithium Americas Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

