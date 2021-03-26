Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed at $14.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.34% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.66% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the metals and mining company had lost 20.85% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LAC as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.12, up 20% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LAC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.38% lower. LAC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.