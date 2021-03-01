Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed at $18.99, marking a +1.55% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.38%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.95%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the metals and mining company had lost 5.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LAC as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.12, down 71.43% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LAC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.3% higher. LAC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.