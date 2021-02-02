Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed the most recent trading day at $19.28, moving +0.16% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.56%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LAC as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LAC to post earnings of -$0.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 85.71%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LAC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.06% higher within the past month. LAC is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.