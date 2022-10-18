Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed the most recent trading day at $23.42, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lithium Americas Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.57%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17% lower within the past month. Lithium Americas Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



