Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed the most recent trading day at $20.57, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 9.78%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the metals and mining company had lost 4.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Lithium Americas Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.67%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.26% higher. Lithium Americas Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lithium Americas Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 46.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.77, which means Lithium Americas Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

