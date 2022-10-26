Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed at $26.25, marking a +0.08% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the metals and mining company had lost 0.42% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Lithium Americas Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Lithium Americas Corp. is projected to report earnings of -$0.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 71.43%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 102.11% lower. Lithium Americas Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.