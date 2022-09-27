Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed at $26.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the metals and mining company had lost 9.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 14.2%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.7%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lithium Americas Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.57%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17% lower. Lithium Americas Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.