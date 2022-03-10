Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed at $28.56, marking a +1.06% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the metals and mining company had lost 3.75% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.32% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Lithium Americas Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 437.96% higher. Lithium Americas Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Lithium Americas Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 232.27. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.54.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

