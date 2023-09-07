Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed at $18.09, marking a -1.9% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the metals and mining company had lost 1.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lithium Americas Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 47.37%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 51.52% lower. Lithium Americas Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Lithium Americas Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 131.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.49, so we one might conclude that Lithium Americas Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.