Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed the most recent trading day at $25.54, moving -1.35% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the metals and mining company had gained 36.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lithium Americas Corp. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. to post earnings of -$0.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 150%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.25% lower. Lithium Americas Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Lithium Americas Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.89. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.77.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.