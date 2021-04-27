Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed at $15.21, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the metals and mining company had gained 9.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 10.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.48%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LAC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, LAC is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LAC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.85% higher. LAC is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.