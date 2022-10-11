Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed at $22.78, marking a -1.64% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the metals and mining company had lost 26.8% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 8.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Lithium Americas Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.57%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17% lower within the past month. Lithium Americas Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.