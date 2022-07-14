Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed at $20.57, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the metals and mining company had lost 0.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 17.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.51%.

Lithium Americas Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.5%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 250% lower within the past month. Lithium Americas Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

