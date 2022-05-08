Lithium Americas Corp Shares Close the Day 12.4% Lower - Daily Wrap

Lithium Americas Corp (LAC) shares closed today 12.4% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 15.7% year-to-date, up 84.2% over the past 12 months, and up 5379.9% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.0%, and the S&P 500 fell 3.2%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $29.11 and as low as $21.37 this week.
- Shares closed 48.2% below its 52-week high and 81.7% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 12.2% higher than the 10-day average and 5.7% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Materials industry sector today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
