Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) reached $2.58, with a +1.57% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the lithium producer had lost 14.77% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lithium Americas Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Lithium Americas Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

