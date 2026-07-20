Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed at $2.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.69% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.19% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.05%.

The stock of lithium producer has fallen by 32.49% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 9.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lithium Americas Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.04, marking a 33.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.14 per share and a revenue of $0 million, representing changes of +69.57% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Lithium Americas Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, positioning it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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