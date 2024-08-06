Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed the latest trading day at $2.29, indicating a -0.87% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.03%.

The the stock of lithium producer has fallen by 12.5% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.74%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lithium Americas Corp. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 13, 2024.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lithium Americas Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 13.89% upward. Lithium Americas Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, placing it within the bottom 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

