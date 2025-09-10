Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) was down 1.41% at $2.80. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the lithium producer had lost 0.35% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.09%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lithium Americas Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.06, reflecting a 500% decrease from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.2 per share and a revenue of $0 million, demonstrating changes of +4.76% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.37% lower. Lithium Americas Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

