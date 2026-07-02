Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Moves -1.83%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) was down 1.83% at $3.76. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.8%.

The lithium producer's shares have seen a decrease of 26.35% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's loss of 7.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lithium Americas Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.04, signifying a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $0 million. These totals would mark changes of +69.57% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Lithium Americas Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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