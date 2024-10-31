Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed the most recent trading day at $4.08, moving -0.73% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.76%.

The the stock of lithium producer has risen by 58.69% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.01%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lithium Americas Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 5, 2024.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.34% lower. Lithium Americas Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 182, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

