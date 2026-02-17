Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed at $4.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.94% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

The lithium producer's shares have seen a decrease of 22.32% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lithium Americas Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.04, showcasing a 63.64% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.98 per share and a revenue of $0 million, indicating changes of -366.67% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Lithium Americas Corp. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

