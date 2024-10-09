Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) ended the recent trading session at $2.69, demonstrating a -0.74% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the lithium producer had gained 22.62% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lithium Americas Corp. in its upcoming release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 10% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Lithium Americas Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.