Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed the most recent trading day at $2.56, moving +1.59% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the lithium producer had lost 12.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.31%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lithium Americas Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.02, showcasing a 75% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lithium Americas Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lithium Americas Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.