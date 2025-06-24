Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) was up +1.17% at $2.59. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.11% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.43%.

The stock of lithium producer has fallen by 9.86% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lithium Americas Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.04, showcasing a 20% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $0 million, indicating changes of +14.29% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.58% lower within the past month. Lithium Americas Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

