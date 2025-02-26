Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) standing at $2.81, reflecting a +1.81% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.43%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.26%.

The lithium producer's stock has dropped by 9.51% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lithium Americas Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.02, signifying a 75% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Lithium Americas Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

