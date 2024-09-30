Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) ended the recent trading session at $2.70, demonstrating a +1.5% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.42% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.38%.

The lithium producer's shares have seen an increase of 8.57% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lithium Americas Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lithium Americas Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 19.33% upward. Lithium Americas Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, placing it within the bottom 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

