Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) ended the recent trading session at $2.72, demonstrating a +0.74% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.64%.

Shares of the lithium producer witnessed a loss of 6.9% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 4.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lithium Americas Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, up 25% from the prior-year quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 31.82% decrease. Currently, Lithium Americas Corp. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.