Lithium Americas Climbs On Agreement With GM For $650 Mln Equity Investment

January 31, 2023 — 10:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shares are gaining more than 8 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced a purchase agreement with General Motors Co. (GM) for a $650 million equity investment in Lithium Americas in two tranches.

In tranche 1, GM will acquire 15.0 million common shares of Lithium Americas at a price of $21.34 per share for gross proceeds of $320 million.

Currently, shares of Lithium are at $24.21, up 10.10 percent from the previous close of $21.99 on a volume of 4,351,270.

