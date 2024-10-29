Lithium Americas call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Lithium Americas (LAC) with 16,721 calls trading, 11x expected, and implied vol increasing over 3 points to 112.96%. 11/1 weekly 5 calls and Jan-25 10 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.08. Earnings are expected on November 14th.
