Lithium Americas call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Lithium Americas (LAC) with 16,721 calls trading, 11x expected, and implied vol increasing over 3 points to 112.96%. 11/1 weekly 5 calls and Jan-25 10 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.08. Earnings are expected on November 14th.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.