Lithium Americas Advances with New Directors

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) has released an update.

Lithium Americas Corp. has announced the successful election of eight director nominees during its annual general and special meeting. The company is progressing its Thacker Pass project in Nevada, aiming to reach an annual production of 40,000 tonnes of battery-quality lithium carbonate. Shareholders and interested parties can find detailed voting results and further information about the company and its projects on the Lithium Americas website and through filings on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

