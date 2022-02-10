Lithia's (LAD) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Miss

Lithia Motors LAD reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $11.39 per share, a whopping 109% increase from the prior-year quarter’s $5.46 per share. The figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.99. Higher-than-expected revenues from new vehicle, used-vehicle (retail and wholesale) and fleet and others segments led to this outperformance.



Total revenues jumped 60.1% year over year to $6,309.5 million, but the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,318.4 million.



Lithia Motors claims to have reported the highest fourth-quarter earnings and revenues in its history.

Segmental Performance

New vehicle retail revenues increased 37.7% year over year to $2,960 million and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,930 million. New vehicle units sold climbed 23.5% from the prior-year quarter to 64,812. The average selling price of new-vehicle retail rose 11.5% to $45,671.



The used-vehicle retail revenues surged 82.1% year over year to $2,018.7 million and marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,019 million. The used-vehicle retail units sold grew 46.5% from the year-ago quarter to 69,914. The average selling price of used-vehicle retail improved 24.3% to $28,874 from the year-ago figure. Revenues from used-vehicle wholesale skyrocketed 274.3% to $343.6 million and surpassed the consensus mark of $259 million.



Revenues from service, body and parts were up 58.3% from the prior-year period to $607.6 million, but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $610 million. The company’s F&I business recorded 65.9% year-over-year growth in revenues to $286.3 million, but missed the consensus estimate of $294 million. Revenues from fleet and others were $93.3 million, jumping 164.3% year over year and exceeding the consensus mark of $54 million.



While the same-store new vehicle revenues fell 8.1% year over year, the same-store used vehicle retail sales increased 39.4%. The same-store revenues from the F&I business climbed 18.5%, and that of the service, body and parts unit grew 11.7%.

Financial Tidbits

Cost of sales jumped 53.8% year over year in fourth-quarter 2021. SG&A expenses — as a percentage of gross profit — declined 520 basis points from 62% recorded in the prior-year quarter to 56.8%. Encouragingly, pretax and net profit margins also improved from the year-ago levels.



A quarterly dividend of 35 cents a share will be payable on Mar 25, 2022, to shareholders of record on Mar 11, 2022.



Lithia had cash and cash equivalents of $174.8 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Long-term debt was $3,185.7 million, marking a 54.3% increase from $2,064.7 million as of Dec 31, 2020.



During the quarter, LAD repurchased 756,883 shares at a weighted average price of $283.75. In 2022, it has repurchased almost an additional 154,923 shares at a weighted average price of $283.89.

