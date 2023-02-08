Lithia Motors Updates Holdings in Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT)

Fintel reports that Lithia Motors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.83MM shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. Class A (SFT). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In the last filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported owning 15.80% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 900.88% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shift Technologies, Inc. is $3.20. The forecasts range from a low of $0.25 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 900.88% from its latest reported closing price of $0.32.

The projected annual revenue for Shift Technologies, Inc. is $467MM, a decrease of 41.68%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.30.

Fund Sentiment

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shift Technologies, Inc.. This is a decrease of 83 owner(s) or 46.37%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SFT is 0.0028%, a decrease of 0.6132%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.01% to 19,386K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jefferies Group holds 5,794,894 shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,595,094 shares, representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFT by 9.99% over the last quarter.

Softbank Group holds 2,066,978 shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,354,654 shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,602,920 shares, representing a decrease of 18.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFT by 8.37% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,133,118 shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295,788 shares, representing a decrease of 14.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFT by 6.25% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 963,316 shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shift Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift’s mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership.

