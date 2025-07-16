Lithia Motors Reports Preliminary Q2 Results, Earnings Rise Y/Y

Lithia Motors, Inc.LAD reported a strong preliminary financial result for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Driven by its solid core operations and differentiated design, Lithia significantly outpaced the industry in the quarter. It expects its earnings per diluted share between $9.70 and $10.00 in the referred quarter. This depicts a rise of 23-27% from the previous year.

Lithia’s integrated business line, including diverse revenue streams, demonstrated earnings growth and future scalability. Its top line is expected to be between $9.4 billion and $9.6 billion, powered by an impressive 3.5% to 4.0% same-store total revenue growth. A major contributor to the earnings was the company’s financing operations, which stood out with year-on-year growth of 110-155%, amounting to income between $15 million and $18 million.

The results signal toward an effective strategy that is driving LAD’s momentum, while other peers in the industry are showing flat results. Its diversified lines have been integrated well to create meaningful synergy. Driveway, GreenCars, and Driveway Finance Corporation together enable growth across various customer channels.

From the company’s capital allocation aspect, LAD has repurchased 3% of the shares outstanding this year while clocking 1.5% repurchases in this quarter, underlining its disciplined and long-term value creation goal. Benefitting from its product mix of varied types, the company is also on its path of buyout binge, acquiring steady revenues through acquisitions. So far in 2025, the company has acquired $400 million in annualized revenues, with the latest one being the acquisition of two Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Tennessee and Mississippi.

Lithia is no exception to being caught up in the tariff crossfires. It is facing pressures on margins and will eventually pass on the rising prices to customers, discouraging volumes. It could also impact Lithia’s aftersales business as parts may become costlier.

Shares of Lithia have gained 25.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 15.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

